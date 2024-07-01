ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.68

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.68 and last traded at $95.14, with a volume of 749937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.13.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

