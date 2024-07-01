Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Position Reduced by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,481,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,486 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,196,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,963,000 after acquiring an additional 393,553 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.23. 1,002,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,674. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

