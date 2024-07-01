Raymond James Begins Coverage on H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HEES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Busey Bank purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Further Reading

