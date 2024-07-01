Raymond James Initiates Coverage on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $97.88 on Friday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $96.60 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average is $114.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AGCO by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

