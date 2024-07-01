Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Stock Up 1.5 %

RLE stock traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 37.55 ($0.47). 165,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.10. Real Estate Investors has a 12-month low of GBX 27.01 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.80 ($0.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marcus Daly bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £92,500 ($116,999.75). In other Real Estate Investors news, insider Paul Bassi acquired 107,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £38,579.40 ($48,797.62). Also, insider Marcus Daly bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £92,500 ($116,999.75). Insiders own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

