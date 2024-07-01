Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 19199322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
The firm has a market cap of £1.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07.
Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.
