Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -281.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.93.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,615,000 after buying an additional 296,941 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,892,000 after buying an additional 135,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $180,918,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

