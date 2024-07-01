Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,229,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 1,713,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 299.9 days.
Regis Resources Stock Performance
RGRNF stock remained flat at $1.21 during trading on Monday. 16,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349. Regis Resources has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.
About Regis Resources
