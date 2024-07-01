Request (REQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.31 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Request has a total market cap of $109.66 million and $1.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,835.28 or 1.00047017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012467 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00075703 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11060409 USD and is up 6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,327,400.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

