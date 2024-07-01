Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 522,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 276,898 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.58. 386,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,840. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

