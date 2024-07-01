Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIGL. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.13.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $144.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 49,223 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 198,712 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

