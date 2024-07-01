Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

RVSB opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

