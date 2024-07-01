Robert L. Scott Sells 2,000 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

SWBI traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $14.16. 668,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,770. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $645.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,653.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

