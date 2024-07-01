Robert W. Baird Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $74.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $66.80 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $62.65 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after buying an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $805,529,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

