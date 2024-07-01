Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $52.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 12,532 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $308,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,185.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew White sold 12,532 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $308,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,282 shares of company stock worth $2,551,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.