Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Roscan Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

RCGCF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,840. Roscan Gold has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Roscan Gold alerts:

Roscan Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.