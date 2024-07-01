Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Roscan Gold Trading Down 1.7 %
RCGCF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,840. Roscan Gold has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roscan Gold
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.