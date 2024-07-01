Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRUS. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 23.4 %

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $708.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.68 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.