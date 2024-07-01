Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Update

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance
Shares of ROYUF remained flat at $65.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $89.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60.
Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile
