Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Update

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ROYUF remained flat at $65.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $89.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60.

Royal Unibrew A/S provides beer, soft drinks, malt beverages, energy drinks, cider/ready to drink, juice, water, and wine and spirits. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, CULT, Lahden Erikois, Vilkmerges, and Lielvardes brands, as well as partnership with brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

