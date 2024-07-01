Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.2 %

RWAY stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 187,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.1% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 49,489 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 729.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 104,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

