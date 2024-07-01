RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of RWEOY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.20. 52,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.7577 dividend. This is an increase from RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.