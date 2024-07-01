Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) PT Raised to $10.00

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Savara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Savara has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $556.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Savara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

