Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNF remained flat at $32.50 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schibsted ASA
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.