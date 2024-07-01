Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in June

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $49.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $49.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.