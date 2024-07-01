Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,702,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,588,000 after buying an additional 1,161,484 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,995,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,990,000 after buying an additional 676,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,568,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,557,000 after buying an additional 190,961 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,098,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,257,000 after buying an additional 88,767 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after buying an additional 56,853 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FNDF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,189. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $36.57.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

