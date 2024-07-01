Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,146,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,370 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $83,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

