Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,718 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 7.3% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 302,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $16,086,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $7,720,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.44. 3,927,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,501. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.