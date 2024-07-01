Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Boosted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.06. 1,092,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,359. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.