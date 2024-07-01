Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sekisui House Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SKHSY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 538,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.