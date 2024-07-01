Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sekisui House Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SKHSY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 538,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.68.
Sekisui House Company Profile
