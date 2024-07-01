SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 656,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 762,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.
SelectQuote Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $515.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.80 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SelectQuote
SelectQuote Company Profile
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
