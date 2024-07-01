SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 656,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 762,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $515.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.80 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SelectQuote

SelectQuote Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 114,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

