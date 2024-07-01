Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Trimmed by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sempra by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sempra by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,334,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,328 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sempra by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,759 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,993. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

