SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in June

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SFS Group stock remained flat at $112.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80. SFS Group has a 12 month low of $112.80 and a 12 month high of $112.80.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

