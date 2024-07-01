Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Declines By 13.3%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 72,300 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

RKDA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $4.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKDA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

