Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Rises By 41.8%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 958,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,368,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at $110,213,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,807 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $41,609,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth approximately $25,554,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 63.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 158,638 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,882,000 after buying an additional 67,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 58,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 1.4 %

AGO traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

