Short Interest in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Declines By 22.9%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Belite Bio Stock Up 0.2 %

BLTE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.79. 6,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,956. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Featured Stories

