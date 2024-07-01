Short Interest in Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Rises By 39.6%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

CMTOY remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. Cementos Argos has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

Get Cementos Argos alerts:

Cementos Argos Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.