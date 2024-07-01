Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Rises By 43.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 34,600 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.07. 123,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,382. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

