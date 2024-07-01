Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Rises By 43.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 34,600 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SXTC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.07. 123,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,382. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $9.38.
