Short Interest in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Decreases By 21.9%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Clearfield Stock Down 6.0 %

CLFD stock traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $36.23. 148,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The firm has a market cap of $515.55 million, a PE ratio of -144.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at $45,929,374.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Clearfield by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

