Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Expands By 26.5%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 428,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dollarama from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Dollarama Price Performance

About Dollarama

Shares of Dollarama stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $93.07.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

