Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Increases By 43.4%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 80,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,461. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $443.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2411 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

