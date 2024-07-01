Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Decreases By 32.5%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,500 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 1,916,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.8 days.
Gold Road Resources Price Performance
ELKMF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. 20,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Gold Road Resources has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.21.
About Gold Road Resources
