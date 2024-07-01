Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Decreases By 32.5%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,500 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 1,916,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.8 days.

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

ELKMF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. 20,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Gold Road Resources has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

