Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Expands By 40.6%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 95,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iBio Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.01. 71,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. iBio has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

