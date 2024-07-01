Short Interest in ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Decreases By 33.3%

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ICTSF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 805. ICTS International has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling.

