Short Interest in ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Decreases By 33.3%

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ICTS International Price Performance
ICTSF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 805. ICTS International has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.
ICTS International Company Profile
