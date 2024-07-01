Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Declines By 33.3%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HEWG stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $36.32.
About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.