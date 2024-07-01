Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Declines By 33.3%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEWG stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

