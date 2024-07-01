Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Grows By 44.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the May 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.81. 5,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,317. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $38.09.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMXF. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at $790,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

