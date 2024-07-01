Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Rises By 11.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,942,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ IBTK traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $19.11. 109,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,442. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0636 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

