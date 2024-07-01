Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Grows By 39.8%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 24,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 2.1 %

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.72. 14,474,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,526,791. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

