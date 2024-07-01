Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Expands By 43.0%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of JFIN stock remained flat at $6.18 on Monday. 10,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.33 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 58.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JFIN. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. EWA LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jiayin Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

