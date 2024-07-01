Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Expands By 43.0%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of JFIN stock remained flat at $6.18 on Monday. 10,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.33 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 58.72%.
Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.
