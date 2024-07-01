Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Grows By 30.3%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 786,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on LFMD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 128,701 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 132,850 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 68,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LifeMD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. 730,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,429. The company has a market cap of $282.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.25. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

