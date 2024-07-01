Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Rises By 12.9%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

CXE stock remained flat at $3.71 during midday trading on Monday. 31,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $3.76.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Featured Stories

