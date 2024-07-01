Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Decreases By 12.6%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,700 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 1,515,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,247.0 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock remained flat at $16.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.
About Orient Overseas (International)
