Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Decreases By 12.6%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,700 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 1,515,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,247.0 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock remained flat at $16.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, and Intra-Asia/Australasia trades.

